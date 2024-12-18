Tifanie Steele of Chevron Pasadena Refinery receives prestigious "Women on the Move" award

Texas Executive Women (TEW) honors 10 Women on the Move, who are the best of the best in Houston, who in addition to professional achievement, exhibit the highest level of service to the Houston community.

The mission of TEW is to support programs that recognize, develop and fund the advancement of women in the community.

Among the 10 winners this year was Tifanie Steele, General Manager of the Chevron Pasadena Refinery.

Leading Chevron's Pasadena Refinery, Tifanie Steele ensures the safe, reliable, and environmentally sound operation of the facility. She is leading the Light Tight Oil Project, a key initiative to increase refinery output.

The Women on the Move luncheon is TEW’s sole fundraising initiative for its mentorship and scholarship programs.

Women on the Move was founded in 1985 when Robert Sakowitz, who felt strongly that the city’s businesswomen should be recognized, shared this vision with the Hobby family.