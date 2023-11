Michelle Tiemann has joined the PSC Group as senior operations manager.

Tiemann has over 30 years of proven mobile railcar repair, cleaning and valve shop experience. She will serve in her new position on the company’s Gulf Coast mobile rail car repair and cleaning team. She was previously with Rescar Companies in varying positions more than 30 years, from administrative assistant to regional manager.

