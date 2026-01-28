Thomas W. Horton joins Chevron’s Board of Directors

Chevron Corporation announced Thomas W. Horton has joined the company’s Board of Directors as an Independent Director and has been appointed to the Board Audit Committee.

Horton, 64, is a partner at Global Infrastructure Partners, a global infrastructure-investment firm, and was a senior advisor at private-equity investor Warburg Pincus. Horton previously held senior roles as chairman of American Airlines Group, Inc., and chairman, CEO and president at American Airlines, Inc., and AMR Corporation, where he successfully built American Airlines’ network both organically and through its combination with USAirways in 2015.

“We are pleased to welcome Tom to the Board and look forward to the perspectives he will bring,” said Mike Wirth, Chevron’s Chairman and CEO. “His proven leadership, diverse board experience, and thoughtful approach to governance will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and create long-term value.”

In addition to executive management roles, Horton has served as a director with some of the Fortune 500’s top brands, including current seats on the boards of Walmart and General Electric (operating as GE Aerospace). He previously served on the boards of Qualcomm and Enlink Midstream.

