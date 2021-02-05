Thomas Turner retires after 40 years

Thomas H. Turner has retired from Turner Industries as of December 31, 2020. He is being honored with the designation of CEO-EMERITUS and will remain an active shareholder of Turner.

Thomas H. Turner

The son of Turner’s late founder, Bert Turner, and the recently deceased Sue Turner, Thomas joined the company in 1980 as a trainee at Nichols Construction Company, the predecessor of Turner Industries. He served the company in a variety of positions including President and most recently Chief Executive Officer.

Roland Toups, Executive Chairman of Turner, states: “We thank Thomas for his many years of productive service at Turner Industries. Spanning the 40 years of his significant career, Turner has realized unprecedented growth and expansion in all Divisions. Thomas has certainly left his special personal mark on the company and its employees. Together with his four siblings, Turner’s five principal shareholders, they have smartly steered this privately owned organization to new heights over the past many decades.”

Apart from his distinguished career at Turner, Thomas has served on many professional and civic boards including the Capital Area United Way, Woman’s Hospital, Baton Rouge Area Foundation, Gulf Coast Conservation Association, Associated Builders and Contractors, Louisiana Arts and Science Museum, World War II Museum, LSU Foundation, Chief Executive Organization and Young Presidents Organization.