The Shaw Group appoints new VP, corporate development

The Shaw Group has appointed Rhett Phillips as VP of corporate development.

His primary focus has been on a diverse range of business activities, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, corporate restructuring, power plant development, real estate development and project finance. Phillips has played a significant role in the development of over 3,000MW of traditional and renewable power generation plants.

