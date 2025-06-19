Expand The Brock Group welcomes Eric Burkhart to Business Development Team

Eric Burkhart join The Brock Group's Business Development team, where he will play a key role in supporting and advancing Schultz’s growth throughout California.

Eric brings over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, related industries, and commercial real estate. His deep industry knowledge, strong client relationships, and consistent track record of success make him a strong addition to the Brock West team.

Based in Bakersfield, California, Eric has already begun collaborating with Brock West sales leaders Bill Short and Tony Swager to drive new opportunities and strengthen client partnerships across the region.