Terence Reid appointed Vice President, Research & Development at Aqua-Aerobic Systems

Aqua-Aerobic Systems, Inc. announces the promotion of Terence Reid to Vice President, Research & Development, recognizing his 35-year-long career and contributions to innovation in water and wastewater treatment.

Terry joined Aqua-Aerobic Systems in 1989 as a Process Engineer and has since advanced through numerous technical and leadership roles, consistently shaping the company’s product development strategy and strengthening its position as a leader in advanced treatment technologies.

His most recent role as Director of Research & Development has been instrumental in guiding the company’s long-term R&D vision, expanding its intellectual property portfolio, and advancing emerging technologies from concept to full-scale market introduction.

Terry’s technical expertise and approach to innovation, and commitment to advancing water treatment technologies make him an important addition to Aqua-Aerobic Systems’ leadership team.