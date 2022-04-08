Team, Inc. announces leadership transition

Team, Inc.'s, Board of Directors announced a leadership transition, including the departure of Amerino Gatti from his positions as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

In connection with the leadership transition, the Board of Directors has appointed Keith Tucker, currently the President of TEAM's Inspection and Heat Treating group, to the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer. Simultaneous with Keith Tucker's appointment, the Board also appointed Michael Caliel as non-executive Chairman of the Board. Mr. Caliel joined the Board in February 2022. Mr. Gatti will remain available as an advisor during the transition.

Mr. Tucker joined TEAM in 2005 and currently serves as the President of TEAM's largest Segment, Inspection & Heat Treating, a role he has held since early 2021. In his prior roles, he served as Executive Vice President, MOS and IHT - North Division, Executive Vice President-Mid Continent Division, and Vice President of the Great Lakes Region, and has overseen both the Inspection & Heat Treating and Mechanical parts of TEAM's business. Mr. Tucker has 33 years of industry experience, including various positions with Citgo and BP Amoco supporting process, safety and inspection functions.

"The Board is grateful for Amerino's leadership and significant contributions especially overseeing the recent capital raises during one of the most critical times in our history," said Sylvia Kerrigan, TEAM's Lead Independent Director. The Board is pleased to appoint Keith as Interim Chief Executive Officer," continued Mrs. Kerrigan. "Since joining TEAM in 2005, Keith has been a key leader in the Company and is well positioned to help TEAM succeed in this next phase of TEAM's turnaround. Keith has the full backing of the Board and we look forward to his leadership."

"I'm excited to take on the chairman role at this pivotal moment for TEAM," said Mr. Caliel commenting on his appointment as Board Chairman. "While there is real work in front of us to refocus and grow our business, I can see the clear potential in the TEAM organization and most importantly in its talented and dedicated people. I welcome the opportunity to work with the Board and management to help unlock TEAM's full potential."

Mr. Gatti commented about his departure, "It has been a tremendous honor to serve as TEAM's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. I am incredibly proud of our people, who take tremendous pride in their work and are dedicated to delivering exceptional service. Now is the right time for this change and Keith is a proven leader, uniquely qualified to drive the next stage of the Company's growth. I would like to thank our clients, Board, shareholders, lenders and especially our employees for their support and collaboration."

Mr. Tucker commented on his appointment, "I am privileged to serve as TEAM's Interim Chief Executive Officer and appreciate the confidence the Board has placed in me. I also look forward to working with Michael Caliel in his new role as Chairman as his turnaround experience in the industrial services sector will be invaluable as we move forward," Mr. Tucker added. "I would like to also thank Amerino for his leadership. I am pleased to lead our talented team of dedicated employees and have great confidence in our people and look forward to a bright future for TEAM."