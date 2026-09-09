Expand TEAM expands with Tetzlaff, heat treating service line director

TEAM, Inc. is strengthening its commercial and technical capabilities in Heat Treating through PROJECT IGNITE - a focused initiative designed to expand market presence, elevate pursuit quality and deliver consistent, high-value solutions for clients across the United States.

As part of this effort, TEAM has formalized a dedicated Heat Treat Product & Service Line organization.

Jason Tetzlaff has been appointed Director of the Heat Treating Service Line (USA) and will lead the team’s commercial development and execution strategy.