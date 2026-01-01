TEAM’s Thistlethwaite elected chair of the Americas region for IMechE

Adam Thistlethwaite, P.E., VP of On-Stream Services with TEAM, has been elected chair of the Americas Region for the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE), the United Kingdom’s leading professional body for mechanical engineers.

This recognition highlights Adam’s exceptional leadership, technical expertise and dedication to advancing the global engineering community. In addition to serving as the chairman of the ASME PCC-2 committee and contributing to standards work with ASME and API, Thistlethwaite’s new role with IMechE positions him to foster connections, share knowledge and elevate mechanical engineering across the Americas and beyond.