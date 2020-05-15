TCC welcomes Chris Noonan - Director of Government Affairs

The Texas Chemical Council is pleased to introduce Chris Noonan as our Director of Government Affairs. Chris joined TCC on April 1 and has played an important role in monitoring and researching state directives and policy changes to keep members informed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris is an experienced legislative professional having worked at the Texas Capitol for State Senators Brian Birdwell (R-Granbury) and Larry Taylor (R-Friendswood). Chris started his legislative career as Legislative Director for former State Representative Ken Legler (R-Pasadena). Most recently, Chris served as Deputy Committee Director for the Senate Natural Resources and Economic Development Committee where he was actively involved with environmental regulations and tax incentive issues of importance to our industry.

Chris holds a Juris Doctorate from South Texas College of Law and a Bachelor's from Texas Christian University in Ft. Worth. Chris and his wife Joanna live in Austin with their beautiful baby daughter, Eleanor.

Chris Noonan, Director of Government AffairsTexas Chemical Council Noonan@texaschemistry.org 512-646-6407