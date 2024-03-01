Tate rejoins Dow as CFO

Jeffrey L. Tate has been elected CFO by the Dow Board of Directors.

Tate rejoins Dow following his service as executive VP and CFO of Leggett & Platt from September 2019 through June 2023. He first joined Dow in 1992 and brings 27 years of prior Dow service in senior-level finance, operating and general management roles. He was also chief audit executive leading Dow’s global internal audit and investigation activities and was also director of investor relations.

