SWAT names Marcus Deal CEO

Specialty Welding & Turnarounds, Inc. (SWAT), a leading provider of specialty welding, mechanical, and other technical services to the oil and gas refinery, renewables, petrochemical and industrial markets, announced Marcus Deal has been named Chief Executive Officer.

A 35-year industry veteran, Deal has a demonstrated history of successfully leading and growing businesses in the sector. In his new role, Deal will oversee the next phase of SWAT’s growth plan, which has included a strategy of organic and acquisition growth since a fund managed by ORIX Capital Partners acquired the company in 2020, alongside the management team and Hastings Equity Partners.

SWAT founder and President Johnny Holifield will continue to play an active role as a board member and advisor to the management team, supporting SWAT’s continued commitment to execution excellence, customer satisfaction, and an industry-leading safety culture.

“From 2014, when we founded SWAT, to today, our core principles and values have guided us through a successful trajectory and I am very proud of the business we have built,” said Holifield. “I’ve known Marcus for over 20 years and am pleased to bring him on board to lead SWAT through its next chapter and carry on our commitments to our customers and employees.”

The Louisiana-based turnaround and maintenance services provider acquired catalyst services provider Hydroprocessing Associates in December 2020. In addition, SWAT has built an in-house alkylation business and is continuing to seek new service line additions as well as opportunities to enhance existing ones.

“We are excited to welcome Marcus to the SWAT team and are confident he is optimally suited to lead the next stage of the company’s growth,” said Craig Kahler, Managing Director of ORIX Capital Partners. “With his strong track record and depth of executive experience, Marcus is a collaborative leader with a gift for bringing people together, as well as leading teams through efficiency enhancements and improvements. We believe he blends the best practices of a large organization with the resourcefulness and entrepreneurial spirit it takes to grow a business.”

Previously, Deal served as President of Brown & Root’s Turnarounds & Specialty Services business lines. Prior to joining Brown & Root, he worked as Vice President of Maintenance for Chicago Bridge & Iron (CB&I).

“With SWAT’s stellar reputation and backing from an operationally-focused partner like ORIX Capital Partners, we can continue our expansion strategy, while maintaining a firm commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction and safety,” said Deal. “I am looking forward to working alongside the team to build on SWAT’s established track record and best-in-class capabilities.”