Suncor Energy hires Dave Oldreive as executive VP

Suncor announced that Dave Oldreive will join Suncor as executive VP, downstream.

Oldreive brings nearly 30 years of energy industry experience, including extensive experience in Canadian refining and a keen understanding of the Canadian market. He is known for delivering operational excellence and enhanced competitiveness as well as transforming culture and leadership.

Through his career with ExxonMobil and Imperial Oil working in Canada, the U.S. and Singapore, Oldreive has held a variety of roles in engineering, operations, supply and corporate functions with increasing responsibility.

