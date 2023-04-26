Sulzer board member Lueder steps into role of division president

Sulzer board member, Jan Lueder, has taken on the role of division president for the company’s Flow Equipment.

Previously, he was CEO of Mining Technologies at thyssenkrupp in Essen Area, Germany, with a repertoire in leadership at the president and CEO levels with companies in Singapore, China and Germany for more than 20 years. In his current role, he will oversee pumping solution and processes for water, O&G, power, chemical and industrial segments.

