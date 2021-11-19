Steve Yoos Joins ARC Services as Director of Business Development

ARC Services announced that industry veteran Steve Yoos has joined the organization to lead its growth in the nuclear power market. In his new role, Steve will be responsible for account acquisition and client services.

“We are excited to have Steve join the ARC team,” said Roddy Phillips, President and CEO. “Steve’s industry knowledge and experience aligns well with our strategy and will help us continue to grow.”

Steve has more than 40 years of technical sales experience with specialty welding, machining, and fabrication in the power generation market. He has worked for a number of prominent industry firms. Before joining ARC, he was welding services operations director for a national maintenance contractor.