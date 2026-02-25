Brown & Root names Stephen Hillier as Group President of their Houston Office

Brown & Root welcomes Stephen Hillier as Group President, bringing his leadership to the organization from the company’s Houston, Texas office.

Expand Group President, Stephen Hillier

Stephen began his career as an ironworker in Canada and built a strong foundation in Construction, Maintenance, and Turnarounds before transitioning into Safety. He later spent five years in Business Development and Sales. Throughout his career, Stephen led Canadian, North American, and International EPC, Construction, Maintenance, and Turnaround businesses, and most recently served as CEO of a large North American soft craft company.

He is focused on safe and reliable execution, strong financial performance, and innovation across the value chain.