Stephanie L. Sciullo to lead Americas business segment for MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated, the leading global manufacturer of safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures, announced the promotion of Stephanie L. Sciullo to the position of President, MSA Americas. In this role, she succeeds Steve Blanco, who was recently elected President and Chief Operating Officer of the company.

As President of the company's Americas segment, Ms. Sciullo will assume responsibility for the company's business interests in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. She will also continue to act as executive sponsor and spokesperson for the company's corporate social responsibility programs.

"Stephanie is a dynamic and highly transformative leader who has helped guide MSA through numerous periods of growth and change," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "She has helped the company solve some of our most challenging business issues. A person who leads by example, Stephanie is committed to the MSA mission and our customers, and has a deep appreciation for the company's culture. I am confident she will excel in this new role, executing our strategy to drive continued, profitable growth."

Ms. Sciullo joined MSA Safety in 2010, and most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Social Responsibility and Public Affairs. Prior to that, she directed the company's insurance recovery efforts, resolving disputes regarding assets valued at more than $1 billion. Additionally, Ms. Sciullo led MSA's efforts to divest a wholly-owned subsidiary that held legacy exposures, the single largest strategic transaction in the company's 109-year history.

Ms. Sciullo is a graduate from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in politics and philosophy from the University of Pittsburgh. She is also an alumna of Harvard Business School's General Management Program. Prior to MSA Safety, Ms. Sciullo practiced law with Reed Smith, LLP. She has also served as adjunct faculty member at the University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University Schools of Law.

Ms. Sciullo will remain located at the company's global headquarters in Cranberry Township, Pa.