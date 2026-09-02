Steffen appointed Director of Collaborative Delivery at Aqua-Aerobic Systems

Jamey Steffen has been appointed director of collaborative delivery at Aqua-Aerobic Systems while continuing to serve as Southeast regional manager.

Expand Jamey Steffen, Aqua Aerobics

Since joining the company in 2024, Steffen has helped advance its collaborative delivery approach, drawing on extensive experience with Construction Manager at Risk and Progressive Design-Build projects. A registered Professional Engineer and Board- Certified Environmental Engineer, he will lead the continued growth and development of the company’s collaborative delivery capabilities.