Starcon has named Carlos Bejarano its general manager of specialty services.

He will be responsible for implementing Starcon's vision and goals for the service group in an effort to provide and expand specialty services to customers. Bejarano comes to Starcon with approximately 25 years of industry experience.

For more information, visit www.cianbro.com/starcon or contact Bejarano at (832) 926-2348.