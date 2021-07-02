SSMRC appoints Brown to lead Local 1421 in Texas

Thomas Brown, Southern States Millwright Regional Council

The Southern States Millwright Regional Council (SSMRC) has selected Thomas Brown as business agent for Local 1421, which covers north Texas, including the Dallas- Fort Worth metro area. Brown has been a member of Local 1421 since 2003 when he started as an apprentice. He has extensive experience in the auto industry as well as in the fossil fuel, wind and nuclear power sectors.

For more information, visit www.southernstatesmillwrights.org or call (855) 577-7672.