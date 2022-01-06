SPIR STAR promotes Brown, Gatewood

SPIR STAR recently promoted Jason Brown and Aaron Gatewood.

Brown was promoted from production manager to vice president of manufacturing. In his new role, Brown will work toward providing focus on the manufacturing side of the company to ensure smooth and efficient operations.

Working closely with Brown is Gatewood, who has been promoted to quality manager. In his new position, Gatewood will dedicate his time exclusively to the management of SPIR STAR's quality, health, safety and environment systems.

For more information, visit www.spirstar.com or call (800) 890-7827.