Spartech promotes Jaclyn Snyder to Manager, Business Development – Specialty Packaging

Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, announced today the promotion of Jaclyn Snyder to Manager, Business Development – Specialty Packaging.

In her new role, Snyder will be responsible for developing new business opportunities, strategic planning, collaborating with sales and marketing teams, presenting new products and services, and building relationships with new and existing clients. Her primary markets will be Food, Beverage and Households Products with a focus on these segments: Beverage, Dairy, Household, Institutional and Food.

Snyder previously served as National Account Manager.

Snyder has a BSE in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan. She lives in the Cleveland/Akron area.