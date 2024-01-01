Sparkling Clear hires Jones to lead business development

Ronnie Jones is the new business development leader with Sparkling Clear Industries.

For the past 17 years, he was sales and service coordinator for Tiger Industrial Rentals. In this role, his focus will be taking Sparkling Clear’s sales and rental businesses to the next level. He brings with him over 25 years of industrial and offshore equipment sales, service, rentals and project management in and around the Gulf Coast.

For more information, visit sparklingclear.com.