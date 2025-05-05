Shell EVP Gulf of America appointed President, Shell USA

Gretchen Watkins, President, Shell USA since July 1, 2018, will step down, effective July 31, 2025, after seven years in role.

Colette Hirstius, currently Executive Vice President, Gulf of America, will take on the responsibility of President, Shell USA, in addition to her current role as Executive Vice President, Gulf of America, effective August 1, 2025.

Wael Sawan, Chief Executive Officer, Shell, said: "I would like to thank Gretchen for her service as President of Shell USA, where her leadership has been key to driving performance, discipline and simplification in our US-based businesses. The United States is an important market for Shell and where we lead the energy sector with our deep-water presence, are the largest off-taker of US LNG, and the nation's largest mobility network, serving more than 7-million customers each day. We see potential for further growth in the US, and under Colette's leadership, intend to build on Shell's competitive strengths as we deliver the secure energy our customers need to power their lives and businesses."