Setpoint Integrated Solutions appoints Jones as new president

Cory Jones is the new president of Setpoint Integrated Solutions.

Cory Jones Setpoint Integrated Solutions Cory Jones, Setpoint Integrated Solutions

Jones has more than 15 years of global technical and valve experience and over six years of senior management experience, including years of strategic operations, technical valve and green belt experience. Before Setpoint, Jones served in operations and valve specialty roles with bp and Tyco Valves and Controls.

For more information, visit setpointis.com.