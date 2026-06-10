Sempra Infrastructure names Bhavesh "Bob" Patel as incoming CEO

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, announced that Bhavesh "Bob" Patel has been named incoming chief executive officer.

Expand Bob Patel

He will assume this role upon the closing of a KKR-led consortium's previously announced acquisition of a majority ownership interest in the company. Patel will also join Sempra Infrastructure's board of directors. Justin Bird will continue to serve as chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer of Sempra Infrastructure through the close of the acquisition, after which he will continue to serve as executive vice president at Sempra, while also serving on the Sempra Infrastructure Board of Directors.

"Bob is a highly accomplished and respected global executive with deep experience leading complex energy, chemicals and industrial businesses," said Justin Bird, current chief executive officer of Sempra Infrastructure. "He brings a strong track record of building high-performing organizations, driving operational excellence and executing disciplined growth strategies, and we believe he is the right leader to guide Sempra Infrastructure in its next chapter of growth and build on the strong foundation the team has created."

× Bob Patel career highlights Career Milestone Key Achievement & Industry Impact LyondellBasell Leadership Patel served as CEO of LyondellBasell from 2015 to 2022, leading one of the world's largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies while overseeing significant growth, operational improvements and shareholder value creation. Global Energy & Chemicals Experience Throughout a career spanning more than three decades, Patel held senior leadership roles across the petrochemical and energy sectors, developing expertise in operations, strategy, manufacturing and global asset management. Sempra Infrastructure CEO As CEO of Sempra Infrastructure, Patel is helping expand LNG, energy transition and infrastructure projects, positioning the company to capitalize on growing global demand for reliable and lower-carbon energy solutions.

Patel brings nearly forty years of leadership experience across the global chemicals and energy sectors. Most recently, he served as president of Standard Industries, a leading global industrials company, and previously as chief executive officer of LyondellBasell, one of the world's largest chemical companies. Throughout his career, Patel has led large, complex and geographically diverse organizations across the Americas, Europe and Asia, with deep expertise in operational leadership and long-term value creation.

"Sempra Infrastructure is well-positioned to help meet growing global demand for reliable energy resources and I have been impressed by what Justin and the team have built," said Bob Patel, incoming chief executive officer of Sempra Infrastructure. "The company has established a leading energy infrastructure platform in North America, supported by a talented team and a culture grounded in safety and execution. I look forward to building on that momentum in the years ahead."

The leadership transition comes as a KKR-led consortium prepares to acquire a majority ownership interest in Sempra Infrastructure, as announced in September 2025. Upon closing, the consortium will hold a 65% equity stake, while Sempra will retain a 25% interest alongside Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's (ADIA) existing 10% stake. This transaction underscores a shared commitment to Sempra Infrastructure's long-term growth and its pivotal role in developing critical energy infrastructure to help meet rising global energy demand. It also reflects the confidence of some of the leading global investors in the company's vision, strategy and ability to deliver safe, reliable and sustainable energy solutions.

"Over the past few years, we have developed a strong and strategic partnership with the Sempra Infrastructure team and have tremendous respect for the business they have built," said James Cunningham, partner at KKR. "Bob's experience leading large-scale global organizations makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead the company forward and help accelerate its long-term growth."