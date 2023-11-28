Sempra announces updates to management team

Sempra announced updates to its officer team with a view toward strengthening the company's existing management capabilities and sustained financial and operational performance.

"As we continue our mission to build North America's leading energy infrastructure company, we understand the importance of continuing to invest in and build a strong and diverse leadership team that delivers quality results to our customers, communities and shareholders," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and chief executive officer of Sempra. "This is an exciting time for our company, and I am confident that today's announcement will better position us to execute our strategic priorities and record capital campaign, which is centered on safety, reliability, growth and clean energy investments, and better serve our customers."

The following management updates are effective Jan. 1, 2024, unless otherwise noted, and these individuals will report directly to Martin.

Justin Bird, chief executive officer of Sempra Infrastructure, will continue in his current role leading the business operations of Sempra Infrastructure, one of Sempra's three growth platforms with approximately 2,500 employees. In addition, Bird has been appointed executive vice president of Sempra where he will lead several corporate functions, including Corporate Development and Financial Planning. Bird has served within the Sempra family of companies for close to 20 years in a variety of leadership roles, serving more recently as the chief executive officer of Sempra LNG.

Diana Day, who currently serves as deputy general counsel, has been appointed chief legal counsel of Sempra with responsibility for the company's Legal Affairs and Governance. Over the last 25 years, Day has served in a variety of leadership roles within the company's law department. Most recently, Day served as the senior vice president and general counsel at San Diego Gas & Electric (SDGE) with responsibility for Legal Affairs and Governance and formerly served as the vice president of enterprise risk management for Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and SDGE.

Trevor Mihalik, who currently serves as the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, has been appointed executive vice president and group president of Sempra. In his new role, Mihalik will have responsibility for Sempra California, as well as several corporate functions, including Risk and Compliance, Human Resources and Audit Services and Insurance. Over the last 11 years, Mihalik has served as the company's chief accounting officer and more recently as the chief financial officer.

Karen Sedgwick, who currently serves as the company's chief administrative officer and chief human resources officer, has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer of Sempra, where she will lead several corporate functions, including Accounting, Tax, Finance and Investor Relations. Over the last 31 years, Sedgwick has held a series of financial leadership roles within the Sempra family of companies, including Treasury and Cash Management, Investor Relations, Financial Planning, Audit Services and Insurance, and Enterprise Risk Management and Compliance.

Kevin Sagara, executive vice president and group president of Sempra, will be retiring effective Dec. 1, 2023, as previously announced. Over the last 31 years, Sagara has held a series of leadership roles within the Sempra family of companies.

At Sempra, there is a long-standing commitment to fostering a high performing culture that privileges safety and operational excellence, leadership and workforce development and diversity and inclusion. The appointments announced today support the company's mission and continue the company's tradition of periodic leadership rotations to provide opportunities for broader leadership experiences and organizational development.