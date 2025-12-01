Scott Bores appointed president of Florida Power & Light

NextEra Energy announced the promotion of Scott Bores to president of its subsidiary Florida Power & Light Company effective immediately.

He will continue to report to Armando Pimentel, who is chief executive officer of FPL. Mr. Bores brings extensive experience in financial management, strategic planning and operational leadership to his new role.

Since joining FPL in 2011, Mr. Bores has held key positions in finance, most recently serving as vice president of finance. In this capacity, Mr. Bores led financial forecasting, budgeting, resource planning and rate strategy, while representing FPL with investors, analysts, regulators and stakeholders. His deep understanding of the business and proven leadership make him exceptionally well qualified for this new position where he will help guide FPL's continued growth and commitment to delivering reliable, affordable electricity to customers across Florida.

Mr. Bores holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Connecticut and a Master of Business Administration from Emory University. He is a licensed certified public accountant in the State of Georgia.

"Scott's customer-first mindset, knowledge of the business, financial expertise and leadership throughout the rate case make him particularly well qualified for this new position reporting to Armando," said John Ketchum, chairman, president and CEO of NextEra Energy. "He will play a critical role in driving company performance, leveraging technology and positioning FPL to continue to deliver on our commitment to our customers every single day. As Florida continues to grow and FPL adds more customers, it is increasingly important that we position our leadership team to continue to deliver value to our customers and capitalize on the opportunities in front of us. With regard to Armando, he has no immediate plans to retire, and I fully expect him to continue in his role as CEO of FPL through at least 2026."