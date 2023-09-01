MSA Safety has promoted Stephanie L. Sciullo to the position of president, MSA Americas.

Sciullo to lead MSA Safety, Americas business segment Stephanie L. Sciullo, MSA Safety

In this role, she succeeds Steve Blanco, who was recently elected president and COO of the company. Sciullo will assume responsibility for the company’s business interests in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

She will also continue to act as executive sponsor and spokesperson for the company’s corporate social responsibility programs.

For more information, visit msasafety.com.