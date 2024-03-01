Schofield joins LYB as senior VP

Daryl Schofield has joined LyondellBasell (LYB) as SVP, Global Feedstocks and Energy.

Schoefield spent 10 years with bp as a global trading manager and four years with Tesoro/Andeavor establishing and leading its commercial division. He has four decades of experience in a variety of international roles, including commercial, operational and trading strategy and corporate and large project governance. Among his new responsibilities, he will develop and execute a global optimization strategy for LYB’s regional and global feedstock and energy sourcing and logistics.

For more information, visit lyb.com.

