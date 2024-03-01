Schofield joins LYB as senior VP

Daryl Schofield has joined LyondellBasell (LYB) as SVP, Global Feedstocks and Energy.

Daryl Schofield, LYB Daryl Schofield, LYB

Schoefield spent 10 years with bp as a global trading manager and four years with Tesoro/Andeavor establishing and leading its commercial division. He has four decades of experience in a variety of international roles, including commercial, operational and trading strategy and corporate and large project governance. Among his new responsibilities, he will develop and execute a global optimization strategy for LYB’s regional and global feedstock and energy sourcing and logistics.

For more information, visit lyb.com.