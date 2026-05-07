ScaffSource strengthens sales with addition of Haynes and Daughtery

ScaffSource has expanded its leadership with two key hires.

Dennis Haynes joins as regional sales manager in Houston, TX bringing more than 14 years of experience in scaffolding and industrial access. His expertise spans sales, operations and largescale project support, with a focus on practical solutions and building strong customer relationships to drive regional growth.

Expand Dennis Haynes, ScaffSource

Justin Daughtery has joined as branch sales and operations manager for the new Lakeland, Florida location. Since starting in 2007 with Atlantic Scaffolding in Bartow, Florida, Daughtery has progressed from yard laborer to branch manager, gaining hands-on experience in sales, operations and project execution. He brings a diverse background across heavy industry and commercial projects, from chemical plants and power utilities to residential and theme park work.