Sandy Guitar named Executive Director of TEX-E

The Texas Exchange for Energy & Climate Entrepreneurship (TEX-E), a first-of-its-kind collaboration among leading universities, businesses, corporate innovators and entrepreneurs, appoints Sandy Guitar as its new executive director.

A seasoned and trusted venture capital leader, Sandy brings extensive ecosystem-building experience to the role, serving as co-founder of Weathergage Capital.

David Pruner, who previously served as executive director, will transition into the role of TEX-E board chair. "We are thrilled to welcome Sandy to lead TEX-E into its next chapter," said Pruner. "Her deep expertise in venture capital, combined with her proven track record of strengthening startup ecosystems, makes her the ideal leader to advance our mission of empowering the next generation of energy and climate entrepreneurs."

Prior to Weathergage, Sandy served as general partner and managing director at HX Venture Fund, a Houston-based venture capital firm focused on developing the local startup ecosystem. She began her venture capital career with Knightsbridge Advisers and has participated in investment, investor relations, and fundraising activities across eight funds of funds (FoF). "I'm honored to join TEX-E at such a pivotal time in the energy transition," said Sandy. "Energy and climate innovation is accelerating at the intersection of brilliant minds and bold ideas. I'm excited to help TEX-E amplify that collision between students who think differently and the real-world problems that demand fresh solutions."

Sandy's commitment to education and entrepreneurship extends beyond her professional work. She currently serves as a member of the board of regents and chairs the investment committee at the University of the South. In addition, she sits on the Advisory Board of Rice University's Liu Idea Lab for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Lilie). Sandy holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and earned her bachelor of arts, cum laude from the University of the South. Post-baccalaureate, she was awarded a Thomas J. Watson Fellowship, which took her to Japan, India and Australia to study diverse business management styles.

Under Sandy's guidance, TEX-E will continue bridging student potential with industry reality, developing both the entrepreneurs and the energy professionals who will power our future. "Sandy understands the complexities of the Texas energy ecosystem and brings a forward-looking vision for how related innovation can drive meaningful, lasting impact. She's exactly the leader we need to take TEX-E to the next level and help create the next generation of energy transition innovators," said David Baldwin, board member.

Texas Exchange for Energy & Climate Entrepreneurship (TEX-E) is a Houston-based non-profit founded in 2022 through partnerships with MIT Martin Trust Center for Entrepreneurship and Greentown Labs. The organization unleashes the next generation of energy and climate entrepreneurs through dynamic programming that fuses cutting-edge entrepreneurship with real-world problem-solving. TEX-E works with university students from undergraduate through post-doctoral levels across six core schools: The University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M University, Rice University, University of Houston, Prairie View A&M University, and MIT. Together, we’re transforming students into the innovators who will power tomorrow’s energy and climate tech solutions.

Learn more at tex-e.org.