SAFER Systems adds Good to Pittsburgh operations

Mallory Good has been named SAFER Systems' field service technician for its new office in Pittsburgh. Good will be responsible for serving SAFER's expansive customer base throughout the Midwest and East Coast by designing, implementing and maintaining integrated emergency response systems. She has extensive experience implementing multifaceted hardware projects at customer facilities and brings a terrific service mindset to the region.

Mallory Good, SAFER Systems

For more information, visit www.safersystem.com or call (805) 383-9711.