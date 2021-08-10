S&B taps EPC leader Jeff Sipes as Chief Commercial Officer

S&B names Jeff Sipes as its Chief Commercial Officer effective August 2. In this newly created role, Sipes will have responsibility for the commercial development and strategy of the S&B family of companies.

“Jeff is a proven leader joining S&B at the right time,” said Brook Brookshire, Chief Executive Officer of S&B. “While we remain operationally and financially strong, Jeff brings a wealth of industry experience to navigate the ever-evolving engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) industry and help guide us into the future.”

Jeff Sipes joins S&B from Bechtel, where he served as Principal Vice President and Manager of Global Business Development focused on strategic planning, customer relationships and exploration of new global markets. He also served on Bechtel’s Operating Committee.

Sipes began his career with the engineering and construction firm Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CB&I). Over his 30+ year career, Jeff has served in project management, business development and leadership roles globally with extensive experience in Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Texas Tech University. In 2010, he was elected to the Texas Tech Civil Engineering Academy and served as an ambassador for the university’s International Experience Program.

Reporting to Brookshire and J.D. Slaughter, President of S&B, Sipes will be responsible for commercial development and strategy across the S&B family of companies: S&B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd, S&B Infrastructure, S&B Plant Services, Ltd, S&B Fabrication Services and Ford, Bacon & Davis.

“Jeff’s strength to identify opportunities in new markets and emerging geographies and his commitment to develop the next generation of industry leaders will only enhance S&B’s ability to be the best client partner and employer in the industry,” said Slaughter.