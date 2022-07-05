S&B names Valerie Carlson as CFO

S&B Engineers and Constructors announced Valerie Carlson as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

She will be responsible for the company’s accounting and finance functions.

“In this leadership role, Valerie’s extensive finance and accounting background will be a tremendous asset to S&B,” said Brook Brookshire, Chief Executive Officer of S&B. “Her ability to analyze data and provide strategic guidance will support the continued financial strength of the company.”

Carlson joins S&B from Members Choice Credit Union, where she served as Chief Financial Officer. She has more than 20 years of experience in oil and gas, construction, and financial services.

“Valerie will be an integral part of the company’s financial future,” said James G. Slaughter, Jr., Chairman Emeritus of S&B. “With her expertise, Valerie will increase our financial performance and look for opportunities to grow our business.”

Early in her career, Carlson held positions at JP Morgan Chase, Capital Group Companies and Zachry Construction Corporation. From there, she spent eight years at Wood. In manager and director roles, Carlson partnered with the company’s business unit leadership and provided reporting, analytics and forecasting. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Houston – Victoria, a master’s degree in accounting from the University of St. Thomas and is a licensed CPA.