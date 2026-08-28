S&B names Rob Scott as Senior Vice President, Energy

S&B, a leading integrated EPC company, announced that Rob Scott has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Energy.

Scott also joins S&B's Executive Committee.

Scott brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across the global energy industry. Throughout his career, he has led major EPC organizations and complex capital projects spanning liquefied natural gas (LNG), petrochemicals, pipelines and industrial infrastructure.

"Rob is an accomplished leader with a proven record of leading complex projects, strengthening operations and building high-performing organizations," said Jeff Sipes, S&B’s Chief Executive Officer. "S&B has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner to our clients through successful delivery of complex projects. Rob’s leadership and project execution experience will further support that commitment and the value we deliver to our clients."

Prior to joining S&B, Scott served as Managing Director, Americas, for Technip Energies, where he oversaw a multi-billion-dollar regional portfolio across energy and industrial markets. Earlier, he held leadership positions with Birdon and Bechtel, leading project execution, business growth and operations across North America, South America, the Middle East and Australia.

"S&B’s reputation for exceeding clients’ high expectations and delivering on complex projects is well earned,” said Rob Scott, S&B’s Senior Vice President, Energy. “I'm proud to join this team, and I’m looking forward to building on that success together."

Scott served more than 20 years in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science, with honors, from the United States Naval Academy.

S&B is a leading engineering, procurement, and construction company with a national footprint. S&B designs, builds, and delivers projects serving energy, power, midstream, and industrial customers with safety, quality and integrity as its top priorities.