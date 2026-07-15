Ryan Group joins LGH Board of Directors & company achieves $100 million in revenue

LGH is pleased to announce that Ryan Group, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for LGH North America, has joined the international lifting rental company’s Board of Directors.

Expand LGH BIC Magazine

Under Group's direction of strategic initiatives, the company achieved $100 million in rental revenue for the fiscal year 2026.

“LGH has experienced extraordinary growth over the past four years, reaching a historic milestone by surpassing $100 million in rental revenue for the first time,” states Tony Fiscelli, President of LGH North America. “Having been part of LGH for more than 30 years, I am incredibly proud of this achievement and deeply grateful to the entire LGH team whose dedication and hard work made it possible.”

According to Group, what propelled LGH to achieve this incredible moment in the company’s history is a relentless commitment to understanding and meeting both customer and industry needs. LGH continues to enhance its fleet of rigging and lifting equipment, expand regional coverage, and provide more customized support for safe and dependable lifting solutions.

“Our ability in continually refining our internal processes allowed us to respond swiftly to increased customer demand, all while executing on our broader corporate strategy,” Group explains. “Even as we managed significant organizational changes and expanded our operational coverage, we never let those transitions impact the service quality our customers rely on.”

Group's history with LGH

Group joined LGH in 2023 as the Vice President of Sales. His appointment to the LGH Board of Directors reflects the tremendous value he has already brought to the organization. Fiscelli adds, “As a key part of our executive team, Ryan Group has played an instrumental role in driving significant revenue growth and accelerating our expansion across the United States.”

LGH is proud to welcome Group to the Board of Directors and looks forward to his continued contributions, growing customer relationships and sales strategy across North America and beyond. Group is also excited to see what the LGH team will accomplish in the years ahead.

“These results are a testament to everyone’s hard work and perseverance, and it’s truly remarkable to see what the team accomplished over the past year,” says Group. “I’d like to extend my congratulations to the entire LGH family for reaching this milestone.”