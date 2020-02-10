Rigdon named Phillips 66's Alliance Refinery manager

RAY RIGDON, Alliance Refinery Manager, Phillips 66

Ray Rigdon has been named Phillips 66's Alliance Refinery manager. Rigdon was most recently the manager of Phillips 66's Billings Refinery in Montana. He has more than 30 years of experience in various refining technical and leadership roles.

Former Alliance Refinery Manager Neil Faulkner has accepted a position at the Phillips 66 corporate office in Houston, where he will be the manager for process safety.

