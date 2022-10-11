Rick Brown named Vice President of Sales USA for Carboline

Carboline is pleased to announce that Rick Brown has been named the Vice President of Sales USA, reporting to Darrin Andrews, Executive Vice President of Sales North America.

Brown has been a member of the Carboline team since 2000, most recently and notably serving as the Director of Sales Southeast Region USA before his recent promotion. In his new role, Brown will oversee sales strategy and growth throughout the United States.

"Rick has been an invaluable member of the Carboline family for years," said Andrews. "His industry knowledge, leadership skills, and authentic personality have led to some remarkable successes in the Southeast through the years. I look forward to seeing what this new chapter brings, both for him and the company."

For Brown, his focus in this new position is on developing and nurturing relationships with new and existing customers across the country. "At the end of the day, it all truly comes down to the people," said Brown. "I'm excited by the opportunity to get out in front of customers and build solid relationships along the way."