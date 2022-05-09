Reliant Workforce Solutions expands its team

Reliant Workforce Solutions (RWS) has expanded its team.

D'Wayne Baldwin recently joined RWS as its training manager. With more than 30 years of experience in the driving and training industries, Baldwin has worked as a commercial driver and trainer for his previous employers. Since joining the RWS team, Baldwin has developed innovative training methods and a unique driving curriculum for the company's simulation-based driving regimen.

Tassie Gaither has also joined RWS as its manager of sales and outreach. After proudly and successfully serving her country in the U.S. Army, Gaither spent many years owning and operating small- to medium-sized trucking and logistics companies. Because of Gaither's considerable knowledge of the trucking industry and her experience in simulation training, she will be able to uniquely convey the features and benefits of RWS' state-of-the-art commercial driving simulators to the company's expanding client list.

D'Wayne Baldwin, Reliant Workforce Solutions Tassie Gaither, Reliant Workforce Solutions

For more information, visit www.reliantworkforce.com or call (512) 430-2478.