Rain for Rent appoints Elliot Zimmer as Chief Executive Officer

On behalf of the Board of Directors and Company Shareholders, Rain for Rent announced Elliot Zimmer as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Paul Harrington.

Elliot joins Rain for Rent with extensive global leadership experience, having served as CEO for Oregon Tool and President and COO of Lennox International.

Expand Chief Executive Officer, Elliot Zimmer

He brings a track record of driving growth, advancing operational excellence, and building cultures where safety and people come first.

Rain for Rent's next chapter under Elliot’s leadership is one that will continue delivering innovative solutions and dependable service to the customers and communities.