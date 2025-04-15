Quality Industrial Services welcomes Arif Burney

Quality Industrial Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Arif Burney as a key addition to its leadership team.

With over 25 years of experience in business operations, technical governance, quality assurance, and project execution, Burney brings a wealth of expertise that will support the company’s continued growth and innovation in the oil & gas and petrochemical industries.

Burney’s career includes extensive work with major global oil & gas companies, petrochemical plants, LNG facilities and deep-water structures. He has consistently provided technical oversight to ensure compliance with the highest industry standards, while leading complex quality assurance and control projects. His background also includes developing technical and commercial solutions, managing risk assessments, and ensuring regulatory compliance across diverse industrial environments.

Throughout his career, Burney has successfully secured and developed major accounts across the oil & gas, petrochemical and renewables sectors, delivering strong year-over-year revenue growth. He has led technical audits and governance initiatives aligned with global standards such as ASME, API, IEC and ANSI. By creating strategic account management frameworks and resource networks, he has improved project success rates by 30% and optimized field operations.

His operational leadership includes implementing process improvements that achieved a 25% reduction in costs while enhancing efficiency and service quality. In addition, his focus on strengthening risk management practices has resulted in reduced non-conformance rates and improved supplier and contractor performance.

Quality Industrial Services is excited for the future and the new opportunities that lie ahead with Burney on board.