PPG unveils changes to PMC USCA leadership team

PPG has made the following changes to the PMC USCA leadership team. Christopher Welch has been appointed Director of Sales, PMC Canada and Global Business Development, PMC, effective July 1. In this role, Christopher will be responsible for driving the PMC Canada sales strategy and working closely with the regional managers to maintain and grow customer share. Additionally, Christopher will maintain his global business strategy development responsibilities for PMC.

Christopher joined PPG in 2006 as a Senior Internal Auditor and then served the Flat Glass business in various finance positions. In 2011, he was appointed Manager, Corporate Planning in Corporate Strategic Planning. Christopher joined PMC in January 2016, where held positions of increasing responsibilities for PMC Global Business Development and USCA marketing.

Megan Zatezalo has been promoted to Marketing Director, PMC USCA, also effective July. In her new assignment, Megan is responsible for overall PMC USCA marketing activities, including product launches, product management, complexity reduction programs, market research, brand positioning, labeling, pricing, business intelligence and training.

Megan joined PPG in 2007 and has worked in credit, finance and marketing roles, most recently serving as senior manager marketing and pricing manager for PMC USCA. For more information, visit www.ppgpmc.com or call (888) 9PPGPMC [977-4762].