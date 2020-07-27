PPG PMC makes organizational changes to Product Stewardship team

PPG’s Protective & Marine Coatings (PMC) Division has made changes to its Product Stewardship organizational structure:           

  • Brigette Bartko has assumed the role of Global Sustainability Business Manager for PMC.            
  • Marta Zabawa joined the Product Regulatory Compliance team in EMEA.
  • Ida Lin joined the Hazard Communication team in USCA.
  • Danielle Fijma has joined the Community of Expertise, Hazard Communication.  
  • Martyna Lach has joined the Community of Expertise, Regulatory & Emerging Issues.
  • Rogier Wagendorp has assumed the role of Product Stewardship Director — EMEA.            

For more information, visit www.ppgpmc.com or call 888-9PPGPMC.

