PPG PMC makes organizational changes to Product Stewardship team

PPG’s Protective & Marine Coatings (PMC) Division has made changes to its Product Stewardship organizational structure:
- Brigette Bartko has assumed the role of Global Sustainability Business Manager for PMC.
- Marta Zabawa joined the Product Regulatory Compliance team in EMEA.
- Ida Lin joined the Hazard Communication team in USCA.
- Danielle Fijma has joined the Community of Expertise, Hazard Communication.
- Martyna Lach has joined the Community of Expertise, Regulatory & Emerging Issues.
- Rogier Wagendorp has assumed the role of Product Stewardship Director — EMEA.
For more information, visit www.ppgpmc.com or call 888-9PPGPMC.