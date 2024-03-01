PPG appoints Votruba-Drzal as VP-elect, global sustainability

Peter Votruba-Drzal is the new VP-elect, global sustainability with PPG.

Votruba-Drzal joined PPG in 2005. He will collaborate cross-functionally to drive the company’s sustainability efforts, including increasing sales of sustainably advantaged products, creating increased value for customers, and reducing the environmental impact of PPG operations. Throughout his tenure at PPG, he has held various technical and technical management roles of increasing responsibility, including supporting six different businesses with a focus on harnessing innovation to drive growth.

