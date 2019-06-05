PPG adds global segment manager for infrastructure

BRAD CIGNETTI, Global Segment Manager for Infrastructure, PPG

PPG has appointed Brad Cignetti to the role of global segment manager for infrastructure in protective and marine coatings. In this key leadership role, Cignetti will be accountable for developing PPG's infrastructure strategy and driving execution in collaboration with PPG global and regional leaders. Cignetti began his career with PPG as an EHS professional before progressing through a variety of commercial and business development roles in various PPG business units.

