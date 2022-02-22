Port Houston executive Roger Guenther named to the International Maritime Hall of Fame

Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther has been named to the International Maritime Hall of Fame, as announced Monday by the Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey (MAPONY/NJ).

Guenther will be among six global shipping leaders who “all have shown unwavering leadership and dedication to advancing the industry through innovation, determination, and volunteerism,” said officials with the Port of Houston.

“The international maritime industry is rich in extraordinary leaders who play pivotal roles in moving world trade and who provide support services for these engines of commerce,” said MAPONY/NJ Executive Director Stephen Lyman in the press release. “The six people we honor this year have represented a broad spectrum of leadership within the global transportation industry and have earned the respect of their colleagues worldwide, deserving of this honor. We anticipate a record turnout for the event.”

“I am honored to be recognized and included on this list of leaders inducted before me who are pioneers of our industry,” said Guenther. “This award further highlights the success of our local maritime community and the commitment of Port Houston, our partners, and our stakeholders to keep trade and commerce moving for our region, Texas, and the nation.”

Guenther joined Port Houston in 1988, serving in several capacities before being named executive director in 2014. Among other past accomplishments, Guenther held key roles in the master planning and development of Port Houston’s Bayport Container Terminal and redevelopment of its Barbours Cut Terminal.

He is currently leading Houston Ship Channel Expansion – Project 11, a collaborative

infrastructure construction effort of the billion-dollar deepening and widening of the Houston channel to support its continued growth as the busiest waterway in the nation.

The 28th International Maritime Hall of Fame Awards Dinner will be held on May 18 in New York City.