Porche promoted to CEO at PMI

Bryan Porche has been promoted to CEO at Palacios Marine & Industrial (PMI).

Porche, who has been with PMI for over seven years, served as CFO at the company prior to his current role.

Other key positions Porche has held include partner at Leverage Mechanical Services, a finance role at Alcoa and various financial analyst roles at USAA.

Porche earned his BBA degree from the University of Houston and his MBA from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

For more information, visit palaciosmarineindustrial.com.