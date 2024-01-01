Phillips 66 welcomes Carberry to top VP HR role

Phillips 66 has hired Andrez Carberry as the new senior VP and chief HR officer.

In this role, he will serve as strategic business partner and advisor to the CEO, executive leadership team and the board of directors. He will lead his team to carry out the company’s mission to build a lower-carbon sustainable business platform by leveraging existing assets and capabilities, and advancing investments in new energy technologies. Previously, he was head of Global Human Resources with John Deere in Moline, Illinois.

